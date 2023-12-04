Crews clear more than 350 clogged storm drains during weekend wind, rain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The weekend’s wet and windy weather had crews working hard to make sure Portland’s streets were safe from flood risks.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said between Saturday and Sunday, they cleared debris out of more than 350 storm drains, allowing the water to flow into them and out of the streets.

SEE ALSO: Portlanders wake to downed trees, power outages

They pulled in extra crews to respond to more than 100 calls from Saturday’s overnight storm alone, and some on Sunday as well.

Spokesperson Dylan Rivera said this was a good example of the city and community staying on top of things to make sure the situation didn’t become worse.

“Good example of community, PBOT preparing, resources and staffing, make community resilient of fall and winter storms,” Rivera said.

PBOT said the best thing people can do is move all leaves and debris near their home at least a foot away from the curb so water can reach the storm drains.

SEE ALSO: Gresham fire crews, police honor fallen firefighter

They also said to never remove the steel grates from drains on your own.

To reach PBOT, you can give them a call, email or download the PDX Reporter app.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.