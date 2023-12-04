Around the House NW
Crews respond to possible water rescue along Johnson Creek

Johnson Creek near Tacoma Overpass. This is part of the search area of this incident.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple crews are searching Johnson Creek in Milwaukie after someone reported seeing a person in the water.

Just after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Southeast Ochoco Street for a water rescue. PF&R says initial reports were of a person being swept downstream floating on what appeared to be an outdoor furniture cushion.

PF&R says a similar cushion was found downstream but no one was located.

Crews have searched the banks of the swollen Johnson Creek and encountered lots of debris and log jams, according to PF&R. Milwaukie police also used a drone with InfraRed but only found a heat signature from a deer.

No one has been located in Johnson Creek at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact authorities.

Clackamas Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Lake Oswego Fire Department, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, and AMR assisted in the search.

