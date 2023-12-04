Crews respond to possible water rescue along Johnson Creek

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple crews are searching Johnson Creek in Milwaukie after someone reported seeing a person in the water.

Just after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Southeast Ochoco Street for a water rescue. PF&R says initial reports were of a person being swept downstream floating on what appeared to be an outdoor furniture cushion.

PF&R says a similar cushion was found downstream but no one was located.

Crews have searched the banks of the swollen Johnson Creek and encountered lots of debris and log jams, according to PF&R. Milwaukie police also used a drone with InfraRed but only found a heat signature from a deer.

No one has been located in Johnson Creek at this time.

Water rescue crews are safely on the bank after the water conditions caused unexpected entry in the swollen creek.



Planning underway to transition this call to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) December 4, 2023

Anyone with information about the incident should contact authorities.

Clackamas Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Lake Oswego Fire Department, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, and AMR assisted in the search.

