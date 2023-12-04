Around the House NW
Driver crashes pickup into Tigard gymnastics gym, hits gas meter

A driver crashed their pickup truck into a Tigard gym, hitting a gas meter on Sunday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A driver crashed their pickup truck into a Tigard gym, hitting a gas meter on Sunday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

At about noon, firefighters responded to the Metro Gymnastics Center on Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road near Childs Road after reports of the crash.

Because the pickup hit a gas meter, hazmat crews also responded to the scene and the building was evacuated.

No one was hurt and workers with Northwest Natural secured the gas meter.

People were allowed to return to the gym later in the day.

