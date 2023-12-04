First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Steady rain all day may lead to spots of flooding later

We don’t often get short-sleeve weather in December, but it happened today. Temperatures have soared into the mid-60s in the I-5 corridor, tying a record high for the date (64) in Portland. This is also only one degree from the all-time December high temperature record of 65 degrees.

The warmth is caused by the “pineapple express” that is centered just offshore; copious amounts of rain are being dumped to our north this afternoon. We are on the south (warm) side of that system. This has given rivers and creeks a chance to go back down and a nice day in the lowlands. But rain continues to fall on the fresh snow in the Cascades. More rain falls on what’s left of that snowpack through Wednesday morning.

We are in the 3rd day of a Flood Watch in our region, so there’s only one forecast question that matters the next 2 days…how much rain will fall? Models are in general agreement that steady rain returns late tonight as the pineapple express/atmospheric river moves back south into Oregon and southern Washington. They also generally agree that tomorrow will be a soaking wet day, yep, steady rain the whole day. We also know the rain tapers off Wednesday and the flooding threat ends. But do we pick up just 1.50″ between now and Wednesday morning? That’s NO FLOODING. Or do 3″ fall by tomorrow night and we get lots of local flooding?

Due to the chance of that 2nd scenario, we’ll call tomorrow a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY once again, mainly for the 2nd half of the day and into the evening as the rain totals add up. We do NOT expect any flooding for the morning commute…just a soaker.

Wind is not a concern the next few days, just breezy southerly wind at times.

A cooler/showery airmass moves into the region Wednesday afternoon and Thursday bringing some snow back to the Cascades and highs back into the 40s

