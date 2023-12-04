Gov. Kotek: ODOT to receive $19M to fund winter maintenance services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive $19 million in funding to help with winter maintenance services, Governor Tina Kotek, Senate President Rob Wagner and House Speaker Dan Rayfield jointly announced Monday.

Due to shortfalls in the State Highway Fund, inflation and limitations on budgeted agency funds, ODOT began implementing service reductions within maintenance and operations. ODOT previously warned that roads could be less safe this winter due to budget cuts.

The governor’s office says this funding will help “prevent unsafe conditions for Oregonians using state roads and allow staff to better maintain their level of service during peak winter events.”

“Oregon needs to have safe state highways,” Gov. Kotek said. “I am committed to finding long-term solutions that ensure our state roads and highways are meeting the needs of Oregon families, businesses, and visitors. In the meantime, I greatly appreciate Senate President Wagner and House Speaker Rayfield for prioritizing this funding now so that Oregonians can have safer road conditions this winter.”

According to the governor’s office, ODOT intends to utilize the $19 million the following ways:

Winter Maintenance

$8 million will restore essential winter maintenance efforts for the duration of the 2023-25 biennium, including materials purchases (i.e. deicer and salt) and removal of the overtime restriction currently in place. This will allow staff to better maintain that level of service during peak winter events and provide continuity of service through the biennium.

Road, Bridge and Traffic Maintenance

$7 million will be used to make safety-focused improvements on the highway system in the following areas:

$4.5 million to patch pavements and fix potholes throughout the state, especially each spring/summer after the winter freeze and thaw cycle severely impacts many areas with relatively poor pavement conditions.

$2.5 million to allow the retracing of edge lines on low volume highways starting in spring 2024 – a practice the agency previously paused this year.

Fleet, Fuel, Materials and Supplies

$4 million to replace 10 trucks primarily used for snow plowing. ODOT has approximately 400 of these trucks, many of them beyond service life, which leads to higher repair costs and reduced reliability during winter operations. The extensive lead time for ordering and purchasing these trucks will ensure their delivery for next winter.

