Gresham fire crews, police honor fallen firefighter

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham firefighters, police and members of other public agencies honored a firefighter who recently died with a procession and ceremony on Saturday.

Brian Flowers died Nov. 19 after battling occupational acute myeloid leukemia.

He started his career with Gresham Fire in 2008 and served 15 years.

Firefighters say above all else, Flowers was a family man who dearly loved his wife Elsie and his children: Carina, Darian and Anthony.

His daughter, Carina Flowers, spoke at the event.

“Thank you for always being there for us and for creating a beautiful childhood,” Carina Flowers said. “You have shaped me and my brothers to who we are today. I will always look to you for guidance and advice.”

The procession of employees of various City of Gresham agencies traveled down Burnside Street Saturday morning and ended at Pathway Church for a memorial service.

Flower’s son Darian is following in his father’s footsteps. He began working for Gresham Fire in September.

