Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for this morning

Latest News

Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000...
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations
Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000...
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations
KPTV File Image
78-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with car near Sherwood
Dan Ryan.
Commissioner Dan Ryan won’t run for Portland Mayor in 2024
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving