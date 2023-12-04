New York man convicted of luring Oregon teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man has been convicted of luring a teenage girl from Oregon, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel H. Rock was found guilty on Nov. 30 of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of luring a minor.

The district attorney’s office say Rock was living in New York and working as a doctor when he began messaging the victim through an online chat group. Rock convinced the victim to give him her cell phone number so they could communicate directly.

After getting the teen’s number, the district attorney’s office says Rock began pressuring the victim to send him nude photos of herself, which she did on multiple occasions. He also talked about meeting her in person and described the sexual acts he wanted to do with her.

In Sept. 2019, the victim’s mother contacted Tualatin police after she found messages between her daughter and Rock. According to the district attorney’s office, the mother found messages from Rock urging the victim to delete their correspondence and to keep her phone locked. The mother told police that she called Rock and confronted him. He asked her not to report his actions and said he would lose his family if they found out.

The district attorney’s office says investigators went through the victim’s phone and found more than 7,000 exchanges between the victim and Rock over a one-month timeframe.

A sentencing hearing for Rock is scheduled for Dec. 29.

