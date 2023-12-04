Around the House NW
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland

kptv file image
kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:26 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after they were hit by a driver on Interstate 5, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-5 near the Moda Center. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southbound I-5 were closed near the Moda Center and all traffic was being diverted over the Fremont Bridge during the investigation. The southbound lanes reopened just after 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-313304.

