Portland area group helping, connecting Afghan refugees celebrates nonprofit launch

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An organization supporting hundreds of Afghan refugee families in Oregon celebrated its launch as a nonprofit on Sunday.

According to organizers, the Afghanistan Refugee Support Association currently supports more than 200 families across Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties. When families arrive in Portland, the organization helps connect them with county and state resources, to make sure they have the food, housing and employment opportunities they need.

Association founder Sayed Haroon Sadat arrived in Portland himself in 2017.

“It’s like from Afghan community, for Afghan community,” Sadat said. “We are from the community, and we know how our basic needs and how we are going to raise our voices in order to make sure we have efficient service.”

Ali Turkman arrived in Oregon just a few months ago. He fled his home country during the unrest in 2021 and spent 13 months in a transit country before being directed to Portland.

In Afghanistan, he worked for the United Nations. Since he spoke English, it was easier for Turkman to find a job in the United States, but others don’t have that benefit.

“With newcomers who don’t know the language, it’s very difficult,” Turkman said. “So such organizations can be helpful for them to direct them and guide them through the routes for self-sufficiency.”

Organizers hope to not only help refugees support themselves, but draw them into a community where they can celebrate their culture with people who are going through the same things.

“They’re trying to meet them, they’re trying to learn from each other, they’re sharing the experience,” Sadat said. “It can help improve their lives.”

The nonprofit’s website is not yet up, but they can be reached through the following contacts:

1 (503) 457-3619

1 (971) 386-4289

1 (503) 875-2871

Contact.arsa2023@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.