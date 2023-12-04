Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies

Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Seattle man was arrested after crashing into a garage in Beaverton early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a black 2008 Dodge Charger, after seeing there was no front license plate and the vehicle registration was expired. Instead, the driver raced away and deputies did not chase him, deputies said.

SEE ALSO: Pets rescued from Vancouver shop fire

One minute later, a person called 911 to report the same car had crashed through an empty shared garage building at the West on Murray Apartments near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Walker Road.

The driver ran from the crash, so deputies surrounded the area, using a police dog to search for him.

Just after 1:30 a.m., deputies found the driver in the apartment complex and arrested him.

SEE ALSO: Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Kinoa Ta’afulisia of Seattle.

Ta’afulisia was arrested for felony attempting to elude police, reckless driving, hit-and-run and a warrant from the Department of Corrections in Washington.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
Landon Baker, 16, missing from Oregon City
Oregon City police searching for missing 16-year-old
FILE - Protest in support of Derrick Clark, who was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Lawsuit: Man shot, killed by officers in Clackamas County was denied aid; Body mocked, mutilated
Unidentified man robs credit union in Oregon City
Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’
Wx Blog
First Alert Weather Day Sunday; local flooding is POSSIBLE, but not guaranteed

Latest News

Shots reported in Gresham; Over 20 police, 10 medical units respond
Shots reported in Gresham; Over 20 police, 10 medical units respond
Pets rescued from small shop fire in Vancouver
Pets rescued from Vancouver shop fire
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
A California family say their 28-year-old daughter went missing a week ago in Portland, a few...
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week