Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Seattle man was arrested after crashing into a garage in Beaverton early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a black 2008 Dodge Charger, after seeing there was no front license plate and the vehicle registration was expired. Instead, the driver raced away and deputies did not chase him, deputies said.

SEE ALSO: Pets rescued from Vancouver shop fire

One minute later, a person called 911 to report the same car had crashed through an empty shared garage building at the West on Murray Apartments near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Walker Road.

The driver ran from the crash, so deputies surrounded the area, using a police dog to search for him.

Just after 1:30 a.m., deputies found the driver in the apartment complex and arrested him.

SEE ALSO: Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Kinoa Ta’afulisia of Seattle.

Ta’afulisia was arrested for felony attempting to elude police, reckless driving, hit-and-run and a warrant from the Department of Corrections in Washington.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.