Second suspect sentenced in Valentine’s Day police shooting in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A second suspect has been sentenced in a shooting between two suspects and the Wilsonville police on Valentine’s Day.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 after a patrol car marked a 2006 Lincoln Town Car as stolen. According to officials, a deputy then confirmed the car as stolen before attempting a traffic stop.

There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas County deputies have a Lincoln sedan surrounded, windows shot out, and a hand gun on the trunk. (KPTV / Connor McCarthy)

Eventually, the car came to a stop near the intersection of SW Wilsonville Road and SW Town Center Loop East in Wilsonville.

According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, one of the suspects, identified as Brandon Nicholas Gilpin, 29, of Florida, and Felisha Marie Cunningham, 34, of Tennessee, opened fire on police immediately after being stopped.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both Gilpin and Cunningham, according to county attorneys. Both suspects were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cunningham was sentenced in September to 150 months in prison on two counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree.

On Nov. 30, Gilpin was sentenced to 80 months in prison. According to deputies, he received 60 months for Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a firearms enhancement and an additional 20 months for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

