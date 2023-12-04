Shots reported in Gresham; Over 20 police, 10 medical units respond

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - About 20 police units along with at least 10 medical units responded to the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to the report of an “unwanted person” in the area. Sometime after that, police are recorded as responding to a shooting at the same location.

At about 5:15 p.m., the incident was listed as “multi-casualty,” which means more than one person may have been hurt.

Police have not confirmed anything at this time, but a spokesperson said in response to FOX 12′s request for information, “It appears that officers are on scene making sure everyone that needs medical assistance gets it.”

This is a developing story and updates will be added when available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

