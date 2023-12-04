Around the House NW
Showers and mild temperatures today

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, December 4, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:01 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Happy Monday everyone! We have very mild temperatures this Monday morning in the 50s for much of the metro. Today will bring several showers with an afternoon high of 61. Rain will become a bit more steady this evening and through tomorrow. Our overnight low will only cool to the mid 50s, then we warm right back up to 60 tomorrow. Rain continues into Wednesday, high 54. Thursday and Friday brings scattered showers and afternoon highs in the upper 40s. A rainy weekend looks to be in store for us with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

