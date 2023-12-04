Staying wet through midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The rainfall in Portland on Sunday ended up being even lighter than models were indicating- it was less than three quarters of an inch for most of us in the metro area. The Coast Range really gobbled up the rainfall, with 2-6″ falling there in a 24-hour period ending this afternoon. PDX officially picked up about .60″ from the heavier rain this morning, and tonight we’re just seeing misty/drizzly stuff. Areas further south did get more rainfall, with Eugene picking up around 1.5″ and Salem getting 1.00″. The wind was a nonevent for most of us with gusts maxing out around 30 MPH in the valley.

Our high temperature topped out at a balmy 61 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport thanks to that sub-tropical air! That’s more than ten degrees warmer than normal.

Monday will be gray and drippy. We’ll see frequent, light showers all day long and warm temperatures once again. Rainfall will turn steadier late Monday night into Tuesday, and the faucet will stay on the entire day. Models are indicating another 1″ - 1.5″ of rain could be on the way, but it’ll be spread out over the entire day so we’re not as concerned about urban flooding. Creeks and streams could be quite full, though, and the NWS still has us (and everybody west of the Cascades) under a Flood Watch through Wednesday afternoon.

Rain continues through most of Wednesday and breaks into showers Thursday. Thursday night through Saturday morning looks mainly dry until the next wet system arrives at some point Saturday. There is a weak ridge building, but it might not be enough to keep us dry next weekend as our flow will remain generally westerly.

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average through midweek. We’ll be back in the 40s at the end of the work week.

7 day (KPTV)

