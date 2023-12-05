41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Centennial neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened on Dec. 1, at about 10:25 p.m., near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found 41-year-old Michael McFadden with injuries.

McFadden was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The medical examiner determined he died of homicide by a gunshot wound.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no arrests have been made.

According to police, detectives don’t believe at this time the shooting was random and also don’t believe there is any risk to the public. While there have been other homicides in the Centennial neighborhood, detectives don’t believe the cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774. Please reference case number 23-311472.

