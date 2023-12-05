Around the House NW
Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide

Amtrak Cascades
Amtrak Cascades(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland will be canceled until Thursday due to a landslide.

Amtrak announced Tuesday that a landslide has disrupted service between the two Pacific Northwest cities. Trains operating between Portland and Eugene and Seattle and Vancouver, BC will operate as normal.

Service between Portland and Seattle will be canceled through at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Customers who have reservations on trains will be accommodate on trains with similar departure times or another day, according to Amtrak. To modify a reservation call their reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

