Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland will be canceled until Thursday due to a landslide.

Amtrak announced Tuesday that a landslide has disrupted service between the two Pacific Northwest cities. Trains operating between Portland and Eugene and Seattle and Vancouver, BC will operate as normal.

Service between Portland and Seattle will be canceled through at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

SERVICE ALERT: Service Temporarily Disrupted Between Seattle and Portland pic.twitter.com/zgARiPKZaG — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 5, 2023

Customers who have reservations on trains will be accommodate on trains with similar departure times or another day, according to Amtrak. To modify a reservation call their reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

