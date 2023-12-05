Another night of steady rain could lead to spots of flooding Wednesday morning; then drier days ahead

It’s raining...and will continue to do so through the morning commute Wednesday. So far (as expected) rain has not been intense in the I-5 corridor, but over time it’s adding up. We’ve picked up about 1.00″ rain at PDX since midnight. In case you missed it, just before midnight last night PDX hit 67 degrees which is a new record high for the entire month of December.

A warm atmospheric river (a firehose of subtropical moisture) is sitting right over NW Oregon and SW Washington and doesn’t really move east of the area until about midday Wednesday. It’s also lovingly referred to as a “pineapple express” in our area because it’s so warm. The result is another mild night with steady rain continuing through at least the Wednesday morning commute.

We still don’t expect the rain to be heavy except in the mountains around us. But 36 hours of steady rain will add up to around 2.50″ for this event in the metro area. We’ll see more mudslides appear in steeper areas (mountains and Gorge) as the soil is now saturated. More local nuisance flooding will likely appear overnight too with some creeks getting to bankfull over and low spots turning wet. For this reason, we’ll call Wednesday morning a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Rain ends or changes to just a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon through evening as temperatures cool back to around 50 degrees. More typical off/on wet continues through Saturday, then we may have a multi-day dry/cool period next week.

There’s no sign of lowland snow or a cold arctic blast through mid-month.

CASCADES: It has been raining up there since Saturday night, more than half the snow has melted, but a few inches appear again Wednesday evening as temperatures cool.

RIVER FLOODING: 5 rivers draining the Coast Range are under flood warnings, but none in the western valleys so far because rain hasn’t been too heavy here. This will not be a significant flood event in the valleys.

