Body found in Beaverton creek(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The body was found Tuesday after a community member reported a possible body in Bronson Creek.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a call from a concerned community member reporting a possible body on the north side of northwest Anzalone Drive.

Deputies from WCSO and firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and found the body of an adult man entangled in the tree branches within the creek. TVF&R crews were able to recover the body and brought it to shore, where deputies and a medical examiner confirmed it was a dead adult man.

During the initial investigation, deputies and the medical examiner did not see any apparent signs of physical injury on the body.

Officials are working to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

