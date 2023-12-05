Around the House NW
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland

A young child was killed and an another person was injured after they were mauled by a dog.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A young child was killed and a woman was injured during a dog attack in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Just after 7:30 a.m., PF&R responded to a possible animal attack near Northeast 113th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street. Police say the incident was a dog mauling and happened inside a home.

At the scene, crews found a woman with injuries to her hands and a 6-year-old boy dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned the boy’s grandmother had dropped him off with her friend who takes him to school. The friend, who is the dog’s owner, had gone into the garage where her dogs were when the boy opened the door to the garage and the dog mauled him. A second dog was also involved in the attack.

Police say the dogs, described as very large and heavy Great Dane-Mastiff mixes, are still inside the home where the attack happened. Multnomah County Animal Services has responded to the scene and will remove the dogs from the home.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

