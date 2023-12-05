Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Daddy Yankee to devote his life to Christ: ‘I will live for him’

FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at...
FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daddy Yankee says he is retiring from reggaeton to devote his life to his faith.

The singer made the announcement during the final show of his farewell tour La Meta in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The 46-year-old shared his decision on Instagram.

In the post translated from Spanish to English, he called the announcement “the most important day” in his life.

“Tonight, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

He then included a scripture from St. Matthew:

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.”

La Meta was part of his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour.

The Puerto Rican singer helped bring reggaeton worldwide since his hit single “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was also featured in the 2017 hit “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

Yankee, whose birth name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, had one of the world’s top-grossing tours, earning more than $125 million just in 2022, according to Billboard.

The singer is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
kptv file image
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

Latest News

A Toledo Police vehicle
Student arrested at Shahala Middle School for attempted stabbing
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees