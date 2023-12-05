Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

First Alert Weather Day: Wet day for Coast, Portland metro; flooding possible

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:01 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, we have a First Alert Weather Day today for the Coast and the Valleys, including the Portland metro. The National Weather Service has issued an urban and stream Flood Advisory from now through 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Areas prone to flood may require extra attention. Leaves in gutters could cause some headaches today. Watch for ponding on roads as well. Plan on rainy conditions through the day today.

Forecast models are calling for 3 to 3 ½ inches of rain at the Coast and around 1 to 1.75 inches in the northern Valley. Those rainfall amounts are just for today, lesser amounts tomorrow. We will actually see our warmest temperatures of the day this morning, right around 60 degrees. As the day goes by we will slowly cool to the mid 50s by the evening. Rain will continue overnight, then finally decrease to scattered showers by tomorrow afternoon, high 54. Hit and miss showers will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Saturday brings in another very rainy day, high 47. Sunday, we start to dry out a bit with just a few showers, high 50s. Monday will be dry with partly sunny skies, high 52.

Today’s system will have the biggest impacts with rain along the Coast and in the Valley. Wind will not be a big issue, especially in the Valleys with light winds expected. No snow over the Cascades and east of the Cascades will stay mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
kptv file image
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/5)
Here is the weather forecast for the evening of Monday, December 4, 2023.
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/4)
Wx Blog
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Steady rain all day may lead to spots of flooding later
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, December 4, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/4)