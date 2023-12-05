First Alert Weather Day: Wet day for Coast, Portland metro; flooding possible

Good morning, we have a First Alert Weather Day today for the Coast and the Valleys, including the Portland metro. The National Weather Service has issued an urban and stream Flood Advisory from now through 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Areas prone to flood may require extra attention. Leaves in gutters could cause some headaches today. Watch for ponding on roads as well. Plan on rainy conditions through the day today.

Forecast models are calling for 3 to 3 ½ inches of rain at the Coast and around 1 to 1.75 inches in the northern Valley. Those rainfall amounts are just for today, lesser amounts tomorrow. We will actually see our warmest temperatures of the day this morning, right around 60 degrees. As the day goes by we will slowly cool to the mid 50s by the evening. Rain will continue overnight, then finally decrease to scattered showers by tomorrow afternoon, high 54. Hit and miss showers will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Saturday brings in another very rainy day, high 47. Sunday, we start to dry out a bit with just a few showers, high 50s. Monday will be dry with partly sunny skies, high 52.

Today’s system will have the biggest impacts with rain along the Coast and in the Valley. Wind will not be a big issue, especially in the Valleys with light winds expected. No snow over the Cascades and east of the Cascades will stay mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions.

7-day forecast (KPTV)

