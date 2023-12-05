Highway 101 closed in multiple locations due to high water

OREGON COAST, Ore. (KPTV) - Those driving on the Oregon coast need to watch out for multiple closures due to high water.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says Highway 101 northbound is closed near Neskowin at milepost 98 due to flooding. Crews are working to get a flagger in place.

Highway 101 is closed in Tillamook due to flooding during high tide and heavy rain. Also in Tillamook, Highway 6, remains closed due to high water and a detour is in place.

SEE ALSO: First Alert Weather Day: Wet day for Coast, Portland metro; flooding possible

Highway 101 will also be closed from milepost 22 to 25 - from Seaside to the junction with Highway 26 - until the tide recedes enough to reopen the highway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the closures or delay their trips.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.