Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Highway 101 closed in multiple locations due to high water

Flooding in Neskowin
Flooding in Neskowin(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON COAST, Ore. (KPTV) - Those driving on the Oregon coast need to watch out for multiple closures due to high water.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says Highway 101 northbound is closed near Neskowin at milepost 98 due to flooding. Crews are working to get a flagger in place.

Highway 101 is closed in Tillamook due to flooding during high tide and heavy rain. Also in Tillamook, Highway 6, remains closed due to high water and a detour is in place.

SEE ALSO: First Alert Weather Day: Wet day for Coast, Portland metro; flooding possible

Highway 101 will also be closed from milepost 22 to 25 - from Seaside to the junction with Highway 26 - until the tide recedes enough to reopen the highway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the closures or delay their trips.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
kptv file image
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

Latest News

A young child was killed and a woman was injured during a dog attack in the Parkrose Heights...
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
Amtrak Cascades
Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
A second suspect has been sentenced in a shooting between two suspects and the Wilsonville...
Second suspect sentenced in Valentine’s Day police shooting in Wilsonville