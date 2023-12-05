Around the House NW
Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Seattle man crashes Dodge Charger into Beaverton garage, runs from deputies
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland

Latest News

This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Local neighborhoods prepare for flooding, City of Portland sets up sand bag sites
With flood watches in effect for much of western Oregon through Wednesday, locals are...
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say