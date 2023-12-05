Local neighborhoods prepare for flooding, City of Portland sets up sand bag sites

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With flood watches in effect for much of western Oregon through Wednesday, locals are preparing for potential damage.

The City of Portland is setting up sandbag locations, neighbors are prepping their properties, and a report of someone being swept away in the creek brought even more urgency to the situation.

On Monday morning, multiple agencies including Portland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a person floating on what appeared to be a piece of outdoor furniture. Crews did not end up finding anyone, but as the week goes on and flood watches continue, high water is a concern. The Johnson Creek neighborhood has seen major flooding in years past, and neighbors know this could be the case again this week.

Those we spoke to who live nearby, but didn’t want to appear on camera, told Fox 12 they are filling up sandbags and relocating furniture in preparation for the surplus of water in their yards.

Fox 12 also spoke to several business owners who didn’t want to appear on camera on SE Foster Rd., who said their floors have flooded in years past, and all they can do is make sure their pumps are running and their sandbags are in place.

The City has set up sandbag-filling locations at the following sites:

Lents Park parking lot (address is SE 88th Ave just south of Holgate Blvd)

Gabriel Park parking lot (address is SW 42nd Ave and Vermont St.)

SE 111th Ave and Harold St.

Bags are provided for free, but people will have to bring their own shovels.

Portland Fire and Rescue wants to remind the public to stay on paved pathways near any body of water in the City over the next couple of days.

