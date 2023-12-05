Around the House NW
The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus sings their way into the holiday season

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is bringing holiday magic to the stage with this weekend’s performance of “Make the Yuletide Gay.”
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is bringing holiday magic to the stage with this weekend’s performance of “Make the Yuletide Gay.” FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the artistic directors behind the show to learn more.

“Make the Yuletide Gay” will be showing at the Newmark Theatre in downtown Portland, Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. Tickets are available still available for their Friday and Saturday performances on the website.

