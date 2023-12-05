Recovery program at Blanchet Farm enriches lives of both animals and humans

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The residential recovery program at Blanchet Farm is cultivating healing and recovery for both animals and humans.

Being in the woodshop is a form of therapy for Lucas Pattison. It’s a testament to patience and embracing imperfections, something that’s helped shape his life one project at a time.

“It got me to a point to where I wanted to do better,” Pattison said.

But for many years, Pattison lost touch with his craft.

“I had taken woodshop in high school and drifted away from it over the years through partying. I was getting into a bunch of trouble, and being incarcerated regularly just for alcohol related stuff – drunk in public, I got a couple DUI’s – it got to the point where I was ordered to go to sober living,” he said. “To be honest, I wasn’t planning on getting sober. I was going to make the court happy.”

But Pattison didn’t realize that this time a court order would send him to a quiet farm tucked in the hills of Oregon’s Wine Country. There, Pattison would live and work with other men, also recovering from addiction.

The unique, hands-on approach at the residential recovery program is on that’s tough to find. Those staying there are responsible of taking care of everything; the land, the gardens, and all of the animals.

“They’re not getting up. When you’re that big you can do pretty much what you want,” Ross Sears said about the pigs.

Sears is a graduate of the recovery program. Now, he’s the proud manager.

“My alcoholism interfered, you know, it busted up my marriage, jobs. It destroyed everything just like it does with pretty much everybody,” he said.

Sears first arrived at the farm as a struggling alcoholic. His plan was to stay for 30 days. That was 15 years ago.

“When you got nothing to feel good about, and you finally get to feel useful again or needed or wanted, that’s a big deal. It just flips things around for guys, that’s when it takes off,” Sears said. “It’s amazing what animals have done. I’ve seen that really just break down some of the hard stuff with guys. They haven’t taken care of themselves, let alone something else.”

At most, about 20 men can live at the farm at a time. On average, they stay up to nine months, but they’re invited to stick around as long as they want.

It was during his stay at the farm that Pattison rediscovered his old friend, the woodshop.

“It was like I never stopped, it was awesome,” he said.

Lucas Pattison (KPTV)

“Some of these guys didn’t know they had an artistic side. You get out of your head when you’re in here. So it’s kind of a release in the woodshop,” Sears said.

To keep their good work going, Sears says the farm desperately needs some upgrades. The rooms where the men stay and the old farmhouse from the 60s are literally falling apart. That’s why a new, larger building is going up.

The new building will house 25 men, and provide offices and group spaces for people in the community attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Blanchet Farm says it needs the community’s help to finance the build and to keep this one-of-a-kind farm afloat.

“These are very rare,” said Sears. “I have no idea why there aren’t more programs like Blanchet Farm. I don’t think anything else would have worked for me, anything at all - expect that once place.”

Because of the farm, Pattison is cherishing his full circle story. He’s now the proud owner of his own successful woodworking business in Portland.

“It’s insane to feel where I’m at today, compared to seven years ago,” Pattison. “It’s a trip, everyday. It’s weird, it feels weird to me everyday. Everyday I wake up and come to the shop and it’s hard to believe sometimes.”

