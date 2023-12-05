Suspect in deadly Rockwood shooting gets 14 years in prison

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A man who fled to Florida following a deadly shooting in Rockwood will serve 14 years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say on May 5, 2021, 26-year-old Michael Qualls was walking with a friend to the TriMet MAX station at SE 172nd Avenue and Burnside when a lone suspect rushed the two, shooting Qualls in the head.

SEE ALSO: Second suspect sentenced in Valentine’s Day police shooting in Wilsonville

Investigators were able to locate excessive amounts of footage, quickly identifying the suspect as 24-year-old Joseph Dennis. Despite identifying the shooter, police learned Dennis had fled the state, tracking him to Tampa, Florida where he was arrested in August that year.

Dennis was extradited to Oregon for trial. As part of a plea deal, Dennis pled guilty Oct. 31 to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree with a Firearm. On Dec. 1, Dennis was given a 14-year prison which he’ll serve at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.