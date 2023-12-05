Suspects in string of armed robberies arrested in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies in the Salem area on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Nestor Gabriel Hernandez-Juarez, 19, of Salem, and a 17-year-old juvenile, whose name has not been made public.

The arrests were made without incident in an interagency operation by the Salem Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Oregon State Police.

In three weeks beginning on Nov. 17, a series of armed robberies occurred at six different businesses. In each robbery, the suspects brandished guns at employees and demanded money.

Four of the robberies occurred within the Salem city limits and two were committed at locations outside of the boundaries of the MCSO jurisdiction.

Detectives in both jurisdictions worked together to identify the suspects.

In a coordinated effort Monday, teams simultaneously served search warrants at three different locations in Salem, with the two resulting arrests.

Detectives located evidence connected to the crimes including three handguns, two of which were used to commit the robberies.

Hernandez-Juarez is lodged at the Marion County Jail and is due to be arraigned Tuesday at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex on charges of four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of menacing.

The 17-year-old is lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department on charges of six counts of first-degree robbery, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and six counts of menacing.

The Salem Police Department does not identify minors involved in criminal investigations.

No further information because the case is under investigation.

