Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions, over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy, has ended. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced on Tuesday that he’s ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, following heavy criticism from many of his colleagues in the Senate and clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to new Pentagon rules that allow reimbursement for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

Critics said that Tuberville’s ire was misplaced and that he was blocking the promotions of people who had nothing to do with the policy he opposed.

“Why are we punishing American heroes who have nothing to with the dispute?” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. “Remember we are against the Biden abortion travel policy, but why are we punishing people who have nothing to do with the dispute and if they get confirmed can’t fix it? No one has had an answer for that question because there is no answer.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
1 person dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gresham
kptv file image
Person seriously hurt after being hit by driver on southbound I-5 in Portland
28-year-old Wilma Acosta went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week, according to her family.
Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2018. The...
Supreme Court signals it will uphold a tax on foreign income and leave a wealth tax for another day
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
Amtrak Cascades
Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide
Practicing saving habits as a family
Expert tips to teach your children about saving money