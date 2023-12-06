Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

15-year-old hit and killed by bus while riding bike to school, police say

Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his...
Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike to school.(Stephanie Ryder via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Florida was hit by a bus and killed while riding his bike Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle a few minutes before 7 a.m. when he attempted to cross Pipkin Road on his way to school.

At the same time, the Schools of McKeel Academy school bus driven by a 71-year-old woman was driving down Pipkin Road, and the bus collided with the bicycle.

First responders said they found the 15-year-old unresponsive and began life-saving measures.

WTVT reports the victim was identified as Jaxon Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died despite the aid of medical professionals.

Police said Crabtree was a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Lakeland police chief said the victim’s parents have been notified.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to police. The Lakeland police chief said she did not seem to have been speeding and was “extremely upset” by the crash.

The school bus was carrying eight passengers ranging in age from 8 to 11. These passengers were students who attended the South McKeel Academy and KcKeel Academy Central. None of the passengers were injured.

The road was closed off for about four hours as officials investigated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, it has raised more than $14,000 of its $18,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Body found in Beaverton creek

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
Two dogs involved in an attack that killed a young child Tuesday have been euthanized,...
Dogs involved in NE Portland child’s death euthanized
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
Las Vegas police responding to active shooting alert at UNLV
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress