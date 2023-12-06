Atmospheric river causes flooding on Oregon coast

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV)—Hours of rainfall up and down the Oregon coast caused rivers to swell and roads to be covered in water.

Localized flooding was reported up and down the coastline in areas like Tillamook, Otis, Seaside, and Rockaway Beach.

Along Highway 101, the Oregon Department of Transportation closed certain sections because of a high amount of water on the roadways. In Tillamook, the highway was closed for a quarter mile just north of the downtown area. Along the Wilson River, water spilled over the banks creating voluntary evacuations for those who live along the river.

“It’s coming up quickly, I’ve never seen it come up this fast before,” Brittani said who lives along the river.

She and more than two dozen others live at the Misty River RV Park along the river. She said between Tuesday morning and Tuesday mid-afternoon, the water rose fast.

“It didn’t even crest the river yet,” Brittani said. “We decided to go into town and do some shopping. We came back and it was already past the river and these other spots.”

SEE ALSO: Student arrested at Shahala Middle School for attempted stabbing.

As the river rushed by the RV park, Brittani said all she could was just wait and see if it was her time to evacuate.

“We just get everything from outside and put it inside and be on standby with somebody who has a truck,” Brittani said.

Throughout the RV park, those who lived closest to the river were quickly packing up and moving their belongings to drier ground. Joseph Meir said he’s keeping his trailer in place, confident the water won’t rise too much higher.

“I’m from Louisiana so we’re used to flooding down there during hurricane season but this is a little different,” Meir said.

He said he’s all packed up and ready to go if needed. He is helping his neighbors who are choosing to evacuate.

“I told the manager from the beginning that I saw a lot of people here that didn’t have vehicles to pull their trailers out,” Meir said. “I said look I can pull people out with my truck.”

The National Weather Service said the river is in the moderate flooding stage and is expected to crest Tuesday night. In the meantime, those who live at Misty River RV Park will be watching the river, and watching out for each other.

“Everybody helps everybody,” Brittani said. “If we don’t see someone outside then we’re knocking on doors and making sure everybody is okay and everyone is aware. Just helping wherever we can.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.