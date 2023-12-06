Body recovered in Johnson Creek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a person swept downstream in Johnson Creek has been recovered, according to rescuers.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 after seeing a man fall not the creek around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Officials say because of weather conditions, it wasn’t safe enough to deploy a dive team.

Later in the day a homeowner called authorities after seeing a man dead in the creek.

At this time, deputies have not identified the victim.

