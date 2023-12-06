Chicken suit part of decades old Corbett tradition

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) - The Corbett Fire District is celebrating a decades-old tradition on Wednesday. At the center of that tradition – a chicken costume.

The fire district has been celebrating this tradition for 40 years by having someone dressed as a chicken hand out gifts to kids. It began in the 70′s when the department couldn’t find a festive costume like that of Saint Nick’s, so they went with a chicken suit instead.

In years past, the “Christmas Chicken” as the fire district calls it, would hand out gifts to kids.

But now the program has shifted to collecting monetary donations for families in need.

That money goes into what the district calls a “Community Fund” that is used specifically during Christmas time.

It also goes toward supporting the life jacket program on the Sandy River.

On Wednesday, the Christmas Chicken will take flight from the fire district -- an ode to the flight taken by Saint Nick on Christmas Eve.

Donations to the program can be made at Liz’s Coffee Shop at Scenic Highway and Lucas Road. The shop is matching every dollar.

Donations can also be made at the Corbett Country Market and the Springdale.

