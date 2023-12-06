Dogs involved in NE Portland child’s death euthanized

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two dogs involved in an attack that killed a young child Tuesday have been euthanized, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to officers, units responded just after 7:30 a.m. to a possible animal attack near Northeast 113th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street. Police say the incident was a dog mauling and happened inside a home.

At the scene, crews found a woman with injuries to her hands and a 6-year-old boy dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned the boy’s grandmother had dropped him off with her friend who takes him to school. The friend, who is the dogs’ owner, had gone into the garage where her dogs were when the boy opened the door to the garage and one of the dogs mauled him. A second dog was also involved in the attack.

Police described the dogs as very large and heavy Great Dane-Mastiff mixes.

“We understand that the homeowner/dog owner did everything in her power to stop this attack, at some point even grabbing a gun - it never got that far,” PPB Public Information Officer Mike Benner said. “She did everything she could to save this boy’s life.”

On Wednesday, Portland police said they learned the two dogs in the attack had been euthanized. According to Multnomah County Animal Services, a third dog is being held during the ongoing investigation.

