First Alert Weather Day: Spots of flooding Wednesday morning

It’s a rainy start in the Portland metro this morning. We are under a First Alert Weather Day for the morning hours for the valleys. Rain will let up this afternoon and we will watch our temperatures cool to the low 50s this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring occasional showers and be cooler, afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Little if any rain on Friday, high 47. Another rainy system comes in on Saturday afternoon to evening. We are not expecting nearly as much rain as yesterday and this morning. Sunday will bring just a few light showers, high 50. Finally some dry weather for Monday and Tuesday. Monday, partly sunny, high 52. Tuesday we may see some morning fog, then mostly sunny with east winds picking up, high 50.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.