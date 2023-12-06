Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

First Alert Weather Day: Spots of flooding Wednesday morning

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a rainy start in the Portland metro this morning. We are under a First Alert Weather Day for the morning hours for the valleys. Rain will let up this afternoon and we will watch our temperatures cool to the low 50s this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring occasional showers and be cooler, afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Little if any rain on Friday, high 47. Another rainy system comes in on Saturday afternoon to evening. We are not expecting nearly as much rain as yesterday and this morning. Sunday will bring just a few light showers, high 50. Finally some dry weather for Monday and Tuesday. Monday, partly sunny, high 52. Tuesday we may see some morning fog, then mostly sunny with east winds picking up, high 50.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Body found in Beaverton creek

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/6)
Wx Blog
Another night of steady rain could lead to spots of flooding Wednesday morning; then drier days ahead
Here's your Tuesday evening weather forecast for December 5. 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/5)
weather
warmer temperatures on the way