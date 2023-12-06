Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Flooding closed bridges in Brush Prairie and Yacolt on Wednesday according to Clark County.

The county announced high water had closed Bridge #275 and Bridge #201, which carry Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 156th Street over Salmon Creek and Bridge #299, which carries Northeast CC Landon Road over Yacolt Creek.

The county said there was no estimate of when the bridges would reopen as crews will need to wait for the flood to go down before they can inspect the structures for damage.

Drivers on Northeast 156th Street can use Northeast Cramer Road and SR 503 to cross Salmon Creek. Unfortunately, there is no alternate route for Northeast 112th Avenue over Salmon Creek, as the bridge leads to a dead end, the county said.

For Northeast CC Landon Road over Yacolt Creek, drivers can use Northeast Parcel Avenue and Northeast Railroad Avenue to avoid the closed bridge.

Additionally, portions of Lacamas Regional Park near Round Lake dam are closed, including the trail that crosses the dam. Northeast Spurrel Road and Northeast Pup Creek Road are also closed due to down power lines.

For the latest updates and information, people are asked to watch the Clark County Public Works website here.

