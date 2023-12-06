Flooding cuts off road to Seaside, water covers golf course property

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - It has been an especially wet day for the coast on Tuesday with flooding cutting off a main road into a popular destination.

FOX 12 crews saw many cars turn around at the closure on Highway 101 throughout the day on Tuesday. Later in the evening, some cars were waiting to be guided through the high water by a pilot car.

“I would say half the property is under water,” Patrick Wood, owner of Seaside Golf Course, said.

It was hard to tell on Tuesday, but hiding under all that water, is a golf course.

“It’s a fun nine-hole track. It’s a really beautiful setting out there on Seaside Golf Course,” Wood said.

Patrick Wood, owner of Seaside Golf Club Restaurant & Bar said the water moved onto this property quickly on Tuesday.

“By about 7 a.m. it was completely covering the grass and up to the cement here,” Wood said.

Wood said he remained on high-alert with sand bags as he watched the water inch closer to the building. Thankfully, the water receded a bit throughout the day.

“There’s a floodplain here so this is about how high it gets here, it can get higher,” Wood said.

We caught up with drivers in Seaside who said they had a long trip heading in from the Portland area after the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that U.S. 101 was closed between Seaside and where it meets U.S. 26.

“I was stuck in it for several hours,” Blake Arntson, a visitor, said. “I was luckily able to get through part of the river that was created over the highway.”

Other visitors said they had to change their plans.

“We were going to go to Cannon Beach this morning and to get coffee and wander around, but it was closed,” Tonya Dale, a visitor, said.

Now, as visitors try to plan their trip back to the Portland area, people who live in Seaside said they are waiting to clean up the mess.

“A lot of branches and all kinds of debris that needs to be cleaned off of the golf course before it kills the grass,” Wood said.

ODOT said before heading out on the road, be sure to check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.

