Gov. Kotek forgives traffic fines, fees for 10,000 Oregonians

Governor Tina Kotek has signed an executive order which will forgive traffic fines for thousands of Oregonians.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:48 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek has signed an executive order which will forgive traffic fines for thousands of Oregonians allowing them to get their drivers licenses reinstated.

Gov. Kotek says that 10,000 people are going to have their traffic fines and court fees forgiven, and that they should have been forgiven last year under an executive order under former Governor Kate Brown.

Back in 2020, the House passed a bill which said licenses could no longer be suspended if people didn’t pay their traffic fines for minor traffic violations. However, the bill only helped people going forward and not those who already had their licenses suspended.

Former Gov. Brown forgave fines for about 7,000 people last year, but Gov. Kotek says thousands of people were accidentally passed over.

Kotek says she’s not changing the criteria for who was forgiven, just including people who were left out of last year’s forgiveness.

“Debt-based driver’s license suspensions disproportionately impact rural and low-income Oregonians,” Gov. Kotek said. “For families who are already struggling to make ends meet, these orders seek to remove one more barrier to financial stability.”

People who have traffic fines that are misdemeanors or felonies or have public-safety related sanctions are not included in the forgiveness.

If you are wondering if you qualify under the new executive order, you can click here.

