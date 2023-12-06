Gresham firefighters call for increase in staffing, safer conditions

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham firefighters are sounding the alarm and calling on city councilors to increase staff and address hazardous work conditions.

Firefighters in Gresham say they are working in dilapidated firehouse and there just aren’t enough firefighters to keep responders safe. They say staffing issues mean they’re staying at scenes longer, exposing them to dangerous chemicals longer.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland

The union representing firefighters says increasing staffing levels will improve service to the community as well as reducing the time firefighters are exposed to carcinogens. But they also say they are in desperate need of upgrades to their firehouses.

The union says that the four fire stations in Gresham do not have proper diesel exhaust systems, exposing them to even more dangerous chemicals. They also say there has been lead found in the tap water.

Union leaders testified before the City Council, and many councilors said they agreed with their concerns.

“In the last nine months, we’ve had three members diagnosed with cancer. We’ve had two line of duty deaths in less than a year and still nothing has changed or been done,” said Kestin Kim, Vice President of Gresham Professional Firefighters Local 1062. “I hold all of you accountable for staying stagnant. It’s your job to get us the resources and staffing we desperately need.”

“To be quite frank I was truly embarrassed about the conditions that you all serve in,” said Vince Jones-Dixon, Gresham City Councilor.

One of those line of duty deaths was firefighter Brian Flowers. He passed away last month after battling Leukemia. The union says another firefighter died of occupational heart disease.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard rescues 5 from flooding conditions in Wahkiakum County

The union says it’s asking for a city sponsored operational levy specific to firefighters to improve staffing levels.

The City of Gresham says that it is allocating $240,000 to the Gresham Fire Department to install new HVAC systems in its four stations. They say they are also looking at pursuing a levy for the May 2024 election.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.