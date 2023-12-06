Skip to content
Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution
Toy Drive
First Alert Weather
Watch Live
News
FOX 12 Investigates
FOX 12 Now
Traffic
Sports
Good Day Oregon
Rip City Remix
TV Schedule
Home
News
National News
Local Highlights
FOX 12 Now
FOX 12 Investigates
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
First Alert Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings
Weather Podcast
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather Maps
Weather Alerts
Wildfires
Election Results
Oregon Election Results Map
Washington Election Results Map
National Election Results Map
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Free Project
Toy Drive
Magic of Lights
Around the House NW
Clean Water - It's Our Future
Surprise Squad
Rose Festival
Classroom of the Month
Submit Photos & Video
Sports
High Schools
Trail Blazers
Rip City Remix
Timbers
Thorns
National Sports
Outdoor GPS
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Health
Kaiser Permanente Thrive
Providence Health & Services
Well-Being Revolution
Good Day Oregon
Show and Tell
On the Go
Andy's Adventures
Share Your Child's 1st Birthday
Good Day Pets
Contact Us
Meet the Team
NextGen TV
TV Schedule
Our Apps
FOX 12 on Youtube
Alexa
Get a Copy of a Newscast
FOX 12 Plus
Station Video Tour
Careers
Closed Captioning
Translators
NextGen TV
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Latest Newscasts
Job Connection
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
PowerNation
14 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
iFLY gives indoor skydiving experiences in Portland
On the Go with Ayo at iFLY in Portland.
By
Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST
|
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Latest News
iFLY gives indoor skydiving experiences in Portland
Chicken suit part of decades old Corbett tradition
Holiday Tea returns to Heathman Hotel
Holiday Tea returns to Heathman Hotel