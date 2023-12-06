Landslide shuts down State Route 503 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A major landslide has forced the closure of a critical highway leading in and out of Cougar, Washington.

State Route 503 will be closed in both directions at milepost 35.7, near Forest Service Road 81 in Cowlitz County, due to a slide caused by heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon. The slide took out part of the highway.

Washington Department of Transportation crews will be out at State Route 503, also called Lewis River Road, first thing Wednesday morning to assess the damage and what it will take to repair the highway.

WSDOT says it does not know when they will be able to reopen the highway. With the continued heavy rainfall, the ground beneath the road is still moving. They say they need daylight to figure out how bad it is.

Travelers are encouraged to use WSDOT’s travel tools before heading out the door.

Yale School, just west of Cougar, is on a two-hour delay because of the slide and they are asking families to check back Wednesday morning for possible closure.

