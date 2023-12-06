Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Landslide shuts down State Route 503 in Cowlitz County

Damage to Highway 503
Damage to Highway 503(Washington State Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A major landslide has forced the closure of a critical highway leading in and out of Cougar, Washington.

State Route 503 will be closed in both directions at milepost 35.7, near Forest Service Road 81 in Cowlitz County, due to a slide caused by heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon. The slide took out part of the highway.

Washington Department of Transportation crews will be out at State Route 503, also called Lewis River Road, first thing Wednesday morning to assess the damage and what it will take to repair the highway.

WSDOT says it does not know when they will be able to reopen the highway. With the continued heavy rainfall, the ground beneath the road is still moving. They say they need daylight to figure out how bad it is.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard rescues 5 from flooding conditions in Wahkiakum County

Travelers are encouraged to use WSDOT’s travel tools before heading out the door.

Yale School, just west of Cougar, is on a two-hour delay because of the slide and they are asking families to check back Wednesday morning for possible closure.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Body found in Beaverton creek

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed in NE Portland
Seaside road cut off due to flooding
Flooding cuts off road to Seaside, water covers golf course property
Amtrak cancels trips due to landslide
Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide
Amtrak reported a landslide Tuesday morning and cancelled trains heading from Portland to...
Amtrak service disrupted between Seattle, Portland due to landslide