No inland flooding this evening; rain just a bit lighter than expected

As expected it was a light but steady rain today. Hard to believe, but we’ve picked up well over an inch of rain in Portland

Notice it was drier west and south metro. Now check out the 5 day totals...we are more than halfway to our typical December rainfall!

That 1 foot of rain at Lees Camp in the Coast Range seems impressive, but keep in mind during a flood in 2006 even more fell IN ONE DAY there. All that Coast Range rainfall has led to four rivers seeing minor flooding, plus the Wilson River made it to MODERATE category earlier today. It crested about 4 feet above flood stage and is now slowly receding

The atmospheric river is sitting directly over NW Oregon this evening and remains overhead through the morning commute. Sure, we may only see another 0.75″ or so, OR we might see another 1.50″ in the metro area before the rain cuts off at midday tomorrow. Obviously the current rainfall hasn’t given us any flooding locally, but we’ll keep the First Alert Weather Day going through the morning commute tomorrow in case some flooding does pop up.

(kptv)

By the way, the all-time December high temperature was broken around 11pm last night in Portland. We hit 67 degrees! This is the warmest atmospheric river we can get in the cold season. I had to adjust this graphic twice last night as the temperature rose.

Today was the 3rd day of warm rain up in the Cascades. Our weather camera sits at 5,000′ on top of Skibowl’s Upper Bowl. There was 18″ of snow there Saturday evening. It’s down to a small little patch or two now. Timberline’s base has gone from 35″ to 15″. Temperatures WILL cool tomorrow and snow begins falling again, but I only see 10-15″ new snow before we get to the weekend. Maybe a run or two opens here or there this weekend, but most likely we’re going to have to wait until the weekend of December 17th/18th for widespread skiing (at the earliest). It appears we’re headed into mild upper level ridging next week with little or no precipitation. It sure looks like an El Niño winter up there doesn’t it?

Wx Blog (kptv)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.