Pedestrian hit and killed by delivery truck in Salem; police seeking witness

Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a delivery truck in Salem, according to authorities.

Officers with the Salem Police Department responded Dec. 2 just before 8 p.m. after receiving a call from the driver of a delivery van. The driver told dispatch he was traveling northbound on Cordon RD SE just south of the HW22E overpass when he struck what he believed to be a pedestrian.

Salem police arrived and found the body of a man off the west shoulder of the road. The pedestrian was identified as Kiristian Murauo, 23, who police say was attempting to cross Cordon RD when he was hit.

The driver of the delivery truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators are asking for a driver of an unknown model Jeep, which was heading southbound on Cordon RD at the time of the crash, to contact the Traffic Team at 503-588-6293 and reference case number 23‑72055.

