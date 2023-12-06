Pedestrian hit, killed in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck by a car in Northeast Portland near Glisan Street on Tuesday evening.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called out to Northeast 122 Avenue, north of Northeast Glisan Street after reports came in that a person had been hit by a car. When they arrived on scene, officers found the pedestrian dead.

During the investigation, Northeast 122nd Avenue will be closed in both directions between Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Oregon Street.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-314871.

