Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Sumner neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in the 6000 block of Northeast 92nd Drive. Police confirmed to FOX 12 an officer-involved shooting happened at some point during the response.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

