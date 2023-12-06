Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

President Biden urges compromise to move national security funding forward

Senate Republicans insist border security must be addressed
By Priscilla Huff and Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is imploring Congress to pass a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine – warning that failure to do so would jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia - and would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President also says he’s willing to make significant compromises with Republicans.

“If we walk away, it will only embolden other would-be aggressors. So I’m calling on Congress to do something and do the right thing – to stand with the people of Ukraine.. stand against the tyranny of Putin. Stand for freedom. Let’s get this done.”

The President’s renewed push for Ukraine funding comes days after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that money for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year – which could jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia. And it comes as Republicans are digging in their heels and flexing their legislative muscle.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott serves both on the Budget Committee And Homeland Security Committee. “So all we’re saying is if you want to secure the Ukraine border, which there’s some logic in doing that, then why wouldn’t we secure our borders?”

Prior to the vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that legislation that doesn’t include policy changes to secure the U.S. border will not pass the Senate.

The President, meanwhile, clearly keeping his options open, “I am willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system.”

That olive branch to Republicans leaves the door open for a bipartisan compromise, but that compromise must be reached quickly, as the White House reiterates, the funds for Ukraine are running out.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Body found in Beaverton creek

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Republicans threaten contempt proceedings if Hunter Biden refuses to appear for deposition
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid from advancing as they demand border policy changes
FILE - Places in Washington state experienced record rainfall and flooding.
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar Trump from the 2024 ballot