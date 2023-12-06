Report: Beaver and Duck rivalry game set for 2024 and beyond

OREGON. (KPTV) - One of the longest-running college football rivalries in the nation will continue between the Ducks and Beavers, even though they will no longer be conference rivals.

A report on Wednesday from John Canzano says the U-of-O and OSU will continue in 2024 and beyond. Canzano has the Ducks traveling north to Reser Stadium for a non-league game on Sept. 14, and the Beavers going south to Autzen Stadium in 2025.

The report has multiple schools assisting in getting the Ducks and Beavers back on the schedule together. A previously announced non-conference home game for the Ducks will be moved to another date.

Oregon and Oregon State have played football against one another since 1894. While the Ducks are moving to the Big Ten Conference next season, the Beavers and Cougars are putting together a schedule while the ten other Pac-12 schools have all elected to move on.

OSU and WSU announced an agreement last week to play six games each against schools from the Mountain West Conference. Washington and Washington State already agreed to play the Apple Cup through 2024 with a home-and-home series in Pullman and Seattle after the upcoming game in September will be held at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

