Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Report: Beaver and Duck rivalry game set for 2024 and beyond

Jam Griffin carries the ball for the Beavers against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
Jam Griffin carries the ball for the Beavers against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.(KPTV)
By Nick Krupke
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON. (KPTV) - One of the longest-running college football rivalries in the nation will continue between the Ducks and Beavers, even though they will no longer be conference rivals.

A report on Wednesday from John Canzano says the U-of-O and OSU will continue in 2024 and beyond. Canzano has the Ducks traveling north to Reser Stadium for a non-league game on Sept. 14, and the Beavers going south to Autzen Stadium in 2025.

SEE ALSO: Undefeated No. 18 Liberty faces No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl

The report has multiple schools assisting in getting the Ducks and Beavers back on the schedule together. A previously announced non-conference home game for the Ducks will be moved to another date.

Oregon and Oregon State have played football against one another since 1894. While the Ducks are moving to the Big Ten Conference next season, the Beavers and Cougars are putting together a schedule while the ten other Pac-12 schools have all elected to move on.

OSU and WSU announced an agreement last week to play six games each against schools from the Mountain West Conference. Washington and Washington State already agreed to play the Apple Cup through 2024 with a home-and-home series in Pullman and Seattle after the upcoming game in September will be held at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park
Body found in Beaverton creek
Body found in Beaverton creek

Latest News

FILE - Places in Washington state experienced record rainfall and flooding.
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver
KPTV file image
Pedestrian hit and killed by delivery truck in Salem; police seeking witness
FILE.
Suspect climbs into Starbucks ceiling in Vancouver, floods coffee shop
Two dogs involved in an attack that killed a young child Tuesday have been euthanized,...
Dogs involved in NE Portland child’s death euthanized