Road closed near OHSU due to landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A roadway near the Oregon Health & Science University has been closed due to a landslide.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says about 30-plus cubic yards of debris in the 3500 block of Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road.

PBOT crews are working to clear the debris but it could take several hours or longer.

SW US Veterans Hospital Road will be closed for sometime between Southwest Gibbs and Southwest Gaines, near OHSU. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area at this time.

Crews monitoring landslide near OHSU (Portland Bureau of Transportation)

