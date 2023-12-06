Suspect climbs into Starbucks ceiling in Vancouver, floods coffee shop

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man has been arrested after locking himself in a Starbucks bathroom and climbing into the ceiling, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first dispatched to the Starbucks at 7720 NE Highway 99 after receiving reports of an unwanted person who had been in the bathroom for roughly 40 minutes.

According to authorities, it was asked the man be trespassed from the property. Despite over half an hour of negotiations, the man entered the Starbucks ceiling. While climbing, the man reportedly began stepping through ceiling tiles.

The CCSO says the man later entered the Great Clips next to Starbucks through the adjoining ceiling and despite numerous attempts to inform the man he was under arrest, received no cooperation.

SEE ALSO: Dogs involved in NE Portland child’s death euthanized

A pepper-ball was deployed in an attempt to get the man to surrender however the suspect continued to refuse, damaging the Starbucks sprinkler system, and flooding the coffee shop.

A second pepper-ball was deployed, this time leading to the suspect’s surrender.

According to CCSO, both Starbucks ad Great Clips were forced to close due to damage.

The suspect has not been identified at this time but deputies say he was booked on multiple counts of felony Malicious Mischief, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Arrest.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.